Iran slams IAEA chief's Israel visit, warns of 'immediate' response to 'political' action

As Bennett meets with Rafael Grossi in Jerusalem

Iran will give an "immediate" response to any "political" action by the West at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency next week, Tehran's top diplomat said on Friday.

"Any political action by the United States and the three European countries in the IAEA would provoke without any doubt a proportional, effective and immediate response on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a conversation with his European counterpart Josep Borrell, according to a statement.

The Iranian reaction follows an accusation on Friday by Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that Iran was deceiving the international community about its atomic activities.

Bennett shared Israel's concerns with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who paid a brief visit to the Jewish state.

Israel has long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons and is opposed to any return to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.

Bennett “expressed Israel’s deep concern regarding Iran’s continued progress toward achieving nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community by using false information and lies,” his office said in a statement.

He “emphasized the urgent need in mobilizing the international community to take action against Iran, using all means, in order to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons.”