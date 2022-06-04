Aerospace engineer found dead - Iranian media reports

Dr. Ayoob Entezari found dead of food poisoning

A prominent Iranian aerospace engineer who took part in drone development was found dead of food poisoning, according to Iranian media outlets.

Some reports on the death of Dr. Ayoob Entezari mentioned Israel's national intelligence agency, Mossad, but Iranian officials have yet to accuse Israel of killing the scientist.

Entezari is listed as a PhD candidate of aerospace engineering at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

Iran in recent years has invested more into its UAV program, focusing "on weaponizing drones to augment the regime’s other capabilities and proxy forces," according to a report by The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

The drone program is now an important asset for the regime in Tehran in its efforts to destabilize the region, "even matching the country’s troubling precision and ballistic missile programs," the report states.

The scientist's reported death comes after the killing last month of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force leader, Col. Sayyad Khodai. A New York Times report indicated that Israel told the US that it was behind the assassination.

On Thursday it was reported that a close colleague of Khodai, Col. Ali Esmailzadeh, was killed after being suspected of espionage.

The Saudi-backed Iran International cited its sources saying a member of Iran's Quds Force unit 840, Esmailzadeh, died after falling from the roof of his home in Karaj on Monday, May 30.