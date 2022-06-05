Prospect of Iran nuclear deal 'shrinking' - EU foreign policy chief

'I stand ready at all times to facilitate a solution to the remaining outstanding issues'

The European Union's foreign policy chief warned on Saturday of the dwindling prospect of reviving the 2015 agreement (JCPOA) intended to limit Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief on Tehran.

"The possibility to strike a deal and return to JCPOA is shrinking. But we can still do it with an extra effort," Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

"As coordinator, I stand ready any time to facilitate a solution to the latest outstanding issues," he said.

The statement comes after a phone call on Friday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who warned Western nations against "political action" against Iran at next week's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting.

The United States confirmed on Thursday that it was preparing a resolution with three European countries to urge Iran to "cooperate fully" with the IAEA, which denounced the absence of "satisfactory answers" from Tehran regarding the presence of nuclear material at three sites.

Amir-Abdollahian also denounced the trip to Israel of the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, who met on Friday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that an Iranian aerospace engineer had died in undetermined circumstances.