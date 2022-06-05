Reports claim Iranian scientist poisoned deliberately

'Ayoob Entezari was invited late last month to a professional dinner by another person'

The Iranian aerospace engineer who died on May 31 was allegedly deliberately poisoned at a dinner party he was invited to, the Iranian opposition-affiliated news website Iran International reported Sunday with unverified sources.

According to this source, the person who hosted Dr. Ayoob Entezari has since fled the country.

"Ayoob Entezari was invited late last month to a professional dinner by another person," the channel reported.

"A friendly relationship developed between them and Entezari accepted an invitation to dinner. At the end of the meal, as he was walking home, he suddenly felt ill and collapsed," it was reported.

"Entezari was rushed to Sa'id al-Shuhada Hospital in the city of Yazd, where futile attempts were made to save him - he was eventually declared dead," Iran International said.

Authorities in Yazd province denied he was a significant figure, describing him as a regular employee in an industrial company. This came after a letter written by the governor called him a "martyr" and a picture allegedly showed officials paying a condolence visit to his home.

Since the incident, Iranian security forces have launched a manhunt to find the person suspected of poisoning Entezari.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that Entezari, a missile designer, died of "food poisoning."

Iran denied all reports, claiming that the scientist was working in an industrial plant and died of an illness, accusing one of his relatives of spreading rumors.