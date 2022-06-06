IAEA to address Iran’s nuclear violations

The resolution might become the first motion censuring Iran since 2020

Britain, France, Germany, and the United States are expected to seek to censure Iran over the stalled nuclear talks as the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors meets in Vienna this week.

The leading EU countries and their American allies drafted the resolution urging Iran to “cooperate fully.”

If the document is adopted by the IAEA, it will become the first censuring motion for Iran since June 2020. Russia and China - which are also parties to the Iran nuclear deal along with Britain, France, and Germany - warn that any resolution might disrupt the negotiation process.

Talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are intended to limit Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief on Tehran started in April 2021, but have stalled in recent months. In its latest report, the IAEA said there were still unclarified questions left regarding traces of enriched uranium found at three sites that Iran did not declare.

The IAEA will meet Monday through Friday in Austria's capital. Earlier on Sunday, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell voiced concerns that the possibility to strike a deal was “shrinking.”

Last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian slammed the IAEA chief’s visit to Israel, warning the US and European countries of “immediate response” to “any political action.”