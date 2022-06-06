British citizen sentenced to 15 years in Iraq for smuggling antiquities

British retiree was facing the death penalty

An Iraqi court sentenced a 66-year-old retired British geologist James Fitton to 15 years in prison for attempting to smuggle antiquities out of the country.

Fitton was arrested at Baghdad airport in March along with his German co-accused Volker Waldmann. The later was visiting Iraq on an organized tour with Fitton but wasn’t convicted as the court found “insufficient evidence” of his participation in the smuggling case.

Fitton was facing the maximum penalty of death by hanging under a 2002 law against “intentionally taking or trying to take out of Iraq an antiquity.” However, the judge took into account “the advanced age of the accused.”

According to customs officers, James Fitton carried a dozen stone fragments, pieces of pottery or ceramics in his baggage. Another two pieces were discovered in Volker Waldmann’s bags but were proven to be not his. Fitton pleaded not guilty claiming he took the antiquities as a hobby and didn’t know it was illegal.

Earlier in May, the Louvre museum’s former director Jean-Luc Martinez was arrested for conspiracy over unique Egyptian artifacts that were allegedly taken out of the country during the Arab Spring uprising and illegally sold to the Louvre branch in Abu Dhabi.