Bennett says Iran should pay ‘heavy price’ for its defiant nuclear policy

Israeli PM called on IAEA to send a clear message to Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he expects the UN atomic agency to send a clear message to Iran and for Tehran to pay a “heavy price” for advancing in its nuclear program.

Addressing the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Bennett described last year as a “turning point” in Israel’s policy against Iran.

“We expect the IAEA Board of Governors to place a clear warning light in front of the regime in Tehran, and make it clear that if it continues in its defiant nuclear policy, it will pay a heavy price,” Bennett was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

The statement comes as the US, Britain, France and Germany submitted their resolution to censure Iran over its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “The text was submitted overnight,” a European diplomat told AFP.

If adopted by the IAEA the resolution will become the first notion censuring Iran since June 2020. The vote is expected to happen on Thursday as the IAEA’s Board of Governors holds a week-long meeting in Vienna.

Earlier on Monday, the IAEA’s Director-General Rafael Grossi announced on Monday that Iran failed to reduce concerns about the nuclear violations. The agency’s latest report raised questions about the traces of enriched uranium found at three sites which weren’t declared by Tehran.

Negotiations on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal in exchange for lifting sanctions have been stalled for months prompting the US and their European allies to seek the IAEA’s censuring.