Germany won’t recognize Taliban amid ‘dire’ Afghan conditions

Germany will not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan as long as “dire” conditions under the Islamists persist, Berlin’s foreign minister said Tuesday.

No foreign government has formally recognized the Taliban since the group took over Afghanistan in August 2021 as US-backed forces pulled out.

"When we look across the border the situation is dire," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a press conference in neighboring Pakistan.

She warned of a looming humanitarian economic crisis in a country in which she said women were deprived of education and excluded from public life and where dissenting voices were suppressed.

"As long as they go down this path, there's no room for normalization and even less for recognition of the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of the country,” Baerbock continued.

“At the same time we will not... abandon the people of Afghanistan," she said, calling for a united international call on the Taliban for change and adding that Germany would send humanitarian aid.

Taliban officials deny accusations of rights abuses and say they are working on bettering conditions for women and girls.

Pakistan – which for years saw the Taliban as an effective block on the influence of old rival India in Afghanistan – called for engagement with the Islamist group, saying the world cannot afford another humanitarian crisis.

"The international community must stand united and together tell the Taliban loud and clear – you are heading in the wrong direction," Baerbock said.