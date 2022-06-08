Iran newspaper urges state to pull out of int’l nuclear treaty

'Withdrawal... could be a strong response to the US and European approach to Iran's nuclear activities'

Iran should pull out of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), an Iranian newspaper affiliated with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday.

The Kayhan newspaper article called the suggested move the “minimum solution for [Iran’s] diplomatic apparatus,” citing reasons for the withdrawal such as:

- Stalled talks between Tehran and world powers on the return to the JCPOA nuclear deal

- Reluctance of the US to lift sanctions

- Reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency about Iran, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

“Withdrawal from the NPT as high-pressure leverage could be a strong response to the US and European approach to Iran’s nuclear activities,” the article read.

“The West is concerned that the NPT – a treaty whose general spirit is to contain non-nuclear-weapon states – will fail and a domino effect will begin as countries withdraw from the treaty,” it added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534229189037019136 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kayhan suggested that withdrawal from the treaty “has more benefits than membership” and that Iran could drop out by activating Article 10 of the accord, which allows a party to leave if it determines that “extraordinary events… have jeopardized the supreme interests of its country.”

The newspaper’s editor, Hossein Shariatmadari, also claimed that Israel – which is not a member of the NPT – was provided nuclear weapons from its Western allies, although the Jewish state denies owning any such weapons, The Post reported.

If Iran withdrew, it would have to give the other parties of the NPT, as well as the United Nations Security Council, three months notice.