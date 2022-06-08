Iran disconnects some IAEA cameras at nuclear sites

Move announced after resolution submitted to UN watchdog to censure Islamic Republic

Iran on Wednesday disconnected some of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog's monitoring cameras, the country's Atomic Energy Organization said in a statement, after Western nations accused Tehran of non-cooperation.

The move was announced after a resolution submitted by Britain, France, Germany and the United States to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to censure Iran, the first since June 2020 when a similar motion censuring Iran was adopted.

Iran said the disconnected cameras had been operating beyond the safeguard agreement between Tehran and the IAEA.

"As of today, the relevant authorities have been instructed to cut off the On-Line Enrichment Monitor (OLEM) and the flow meter cameras of the agency," Iran's nuclear organization said in statement.

These cameras were operating as a "goodwill gesture" which was not "appreciated" by the IAEA but considered an "obligation," it added.

While the statement did not specify how many cameras were turned off, it said "more than 80 percent of the agency's existing cameras are operating according to the safeguard agreement, and will continue to operate just as before."

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran's nuclear organization, "monitored the shutdown of two IAEA cameras at a nuclear facility," the statement added.

Iran's actions followed a joint statement to the IAEA by Britain, France and Germany, in which they said they "strongly urge Iran to stop escalating its nuclear program and to urgently conclude (the) deal that is on the table."

The motion is seen as a sign of growing Western impatience with Iran after talks on reviving the 2015 deal stalled in March.