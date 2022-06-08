IAEA adopts resolution criticizing Iran for lack of cooperation - diplomats

The motion becomes first censuring of Iran since June 2020

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors on Wednesday adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for non-cooperation on its nuclear program.

The adopted resolution was submitted to the IAEA on Tuesday by the US, Britain, France and Germany. The notion urged Iran “to stop escalating its nuclear program and to urgently conclude (the) deal that is on the table."

Russia and China who are also parties of the Iran nuclear deal negotiations voted against the censuring resolution. According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, 30 Governors voted in favor, two against and three abstained.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tehran announced that it disconnected some of the IAEA’s monitoring cameras, following submission of the censuring resolution.

According to the statement from Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, the cameras were operating beyond the safeguard agreement between Tehran and the IAEA as a "goodwill gesture" which was not "appreciated" by the UN watchdog.

The US called Iran’s move “regrettable” and “counterproductive” to the diplomatic outcome the sides were looking for.

The landmark nuclear deal aimed at reducing Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting Western sanctions has been stalled for months with the IAEA struggling to get answers from Tehran on the traces of enriched uranium found at three undeclared sites.