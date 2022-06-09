Iran denounces, Western powers laud IAEA resolution

Tehran condemns the IAEA resolution as 'political' and 'unconstructive'

Iran condemned as “political” and “unconstructive” a resolution adopted by the UN nuclear watchdog censuring it for failing to cooperate, a day after Western powers lauded the move.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for non-cooperation with its nuclear program.

Its resolution was submitted to the IAEA by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, via a notion urging that Iran “stop escalating its nuclear program and to urgently conclude (the) deal that is on the table."

"Iran condemns the adoption of the resolution presented by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany at the Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency as a political, unconstructive, and incorrect action," Tehran’s foreign ministry said.

After the IAEA resolution was overwhelmingly voted to formally censure Iran for refusing to disclose parts of its nuclear program, Western powers said the move was symbolic and sent a clear message to the Islamic Republic about the need to reform, The Times of Israel reported.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the nations that submitted the initial notion urged Iran “to fulfill its legal obligation," referring to activities required by the IAEA to prove that it is not using its nuclear program for military purposes.

The largely symbolic motion – the first to criticize Iran since 2020 – was approved by 30 members of the IAEA’s board of governors, with Russia and China voting against it.