Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation deal: state media

Iran has become Venezuela's top ally in boosting oil output amid US sanctions

Iran and Venezuela on Saturday signed a 20-year cooperation agreement during a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Tehran, state media reported.

Inking the pact "shows the determination of the high-level officials of the two countries for development of relations in different fields," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, according to state TV.

Maduro had indicated in December of last year that he would visit the Islamic Republic "very soon" to finalize new cooperation agreements.

The Midde Eastern country has become Venezuela’s top ally in boosting oil output amid US sanctions.

Iran was important to boosting the South American country's increasing oil production last year. Maduro's government received vital equipment for its oil industry while in turn Iran received crude and other resources.

In an interview with Iranian Spanish-language news outlet HispanTV upon his arrival to the capital Tehran for the two-day visit, Maduro thanked Iran for sending fuel to Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions.

Maduro was in Turkey before visiting Iran, talking up tourism cooperation in both Turkey and Iran.