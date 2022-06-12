Iran's currency drops to lowest value ever

Rial was trading at 332,000 to the US dollar on Sunday

Iran's currency dropped to its lowest value ever on Sunday with traders in Tehran exchanging the rial at 332,000 to the US dollar, the Associated Press reports.

The rial took a beating on Saturday as well at 327,500.

The historic lows against the US dollar for the first two days of the Iranian work week mark the worst performance on the open market since October 2020 following the imposition of new US sanctions.

The record drop on Sunday comes as US sanctions are still in force and as a deal with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 remains stalled.

Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar in 2015 at the time of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US withdrew from the deal in favor of punishing sanctions on Iran's oil and banking sectors.

Attempts to revive the nuclear deal are deadlocked and appear to be heading in the opposite direction, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Wednesday passing a resolution to censure Iran's nuclear program.

Iran has started further expanding its uranium enrichment and announced on Wednesday that it would shut off two of the UN nuclear watchdog's cameras.