Iraq sinks deeper into political crisis as dozens of lawmakers resign

Iraq, an oil-rich but poverty-stricken country battered by decades of war and insurgency, has been mired in a prolonged political crisis that just took a turn for the worse.

Shiite Muslim firebrand cleric and former anti-US militia leader Moqtada Sadr Sunday sparked fresh turmoil when his followers, the biggest bloc in parliament, resigned en masse.

The move deepened uncertainty in a country where democratic institutions built since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein remain fragile, and Iran wields significant influence.

Iraqis went to the polls in October, but the elected MPs have so far failed to agree on a new government to replace that of caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

Sadr, who commands a devoted following among Iraq's majority Shiite community, is a wily politician known for surprise maneuvers that sometimes baffle observers.

On Sunday evening, all 73 lawmakers who are part of his bloc stepped down - a move he had telegraphed days earlier to protest the paralysis gripping the 329-seat parliament.

In the past, Iraq's Shiite blocs have joined forces to build "consensus" governments - but Sadr has instead advocated a "majority" government with Sunni and Kurdish parties.

Such a coalition would sideline his Shiite rivals of the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, which includes the political arm of the armed group Hashed al-Shaabi.

Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi spoke in Jordan on Monday and said the Sadrist resignations were already effective and would "not require" a vote.

He added that the departing Sadrists would replace those who came second in the October 2021 elections.

Because these politicians come from very diverse political backgrounds, the reshuffle will change the legislature's make-up, which is going into recess now.

New elections are possible, but the parliament first has to vote to dissolve itself.