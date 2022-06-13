'Martyred' IRGC officials were 'developing arms for Lebanon's Hezbollah': report

IRGC aerospace engineers Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdus were 'were not killed in accidents'

Two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) who died Sunday engaged in "developing arms for Lebanon's Hezbollah," according to the Saudi-backed Iran International on Tuesday.

The news outlet said IRGC aerospace engineers Ali Kamani and Mohammad Abdoos were "were not killed in accidents," citing an unnamed source, in contrast to Tehran's claims.

The source confirmed that the two died in separate incidents, which were allegedly not workplace accidents.

Iran initially said that Kamani died in a car accident in Khomein, central Iran, while Abdoos died in the northern Semnan province.

Tehran has placed the blame on Israel for recent killings of high-level IRGC members, including Col. Ali Esmailzadeh two weeks ago and Col. Sayyad Khodai on May 22.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Iran believes two other Iranian scientists killed in recent weeks, Ayoob Entezari and Kamran Aghamolaei, were poisoned by Israel several weeks ago.

The series of killings has brought tensions between Israel and Iran to new heights, with Israel reportedly having thwarted attacks by Iran against Israelis in Turkey last month.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on Israelis to cancel trips to Turkey due to concerns over an attack.