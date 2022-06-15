Satellite images indicate Iran readying for rocket launch

The supposed space launch comes amid tensions over the state’s nuclear program

Iran seemed to be preparing for a space launch on Tuesday as satellite images showed a rocket positioned at a rural desert launching pad, Al Arabiya News reported.

The supposed rocket launch comes amid tensions over the state’s nuclear program, intensified as Iran disconnected surveillance cameras on Wednesday positioned to monitor its activities.

Images from Maxar Technologies showed a rocket on a transporter, prepared to be lifted and put on a launch tower at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in the northern Semnan province.

Later, another image showed the rocket placed on the tower, the daily reported.

The Shiite state did not acknowledge its coming rocket launch, nor did it comment on the incident during its mission to the United Nations in New York.

However, the state-run IRNA news agency stated in May that Iran prepared to launch seven homemade satellites by the end of the Persian calendar year in March 2023, according to Al Arabiya News.

On Monday, two Iranian aerospace officials, including a member of the Revolutionary Guards' Corps, were "martyred while on mission" in separate incidents in the country, the Fars news agency reported.

Ali Kamani, a member of the Guards aerospace division, was "martyred" in the city of Khomein in Iran's central Markazi province.

In a separate incident, Mohammad Abdoos, 33, an aerospace staff member, died in the Semnan province on Sunday while on a "mission," according to the report.