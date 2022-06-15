Iran arrests suspect allegedly behind Tehran cyberattack

The attack was carried out on the anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Khomeini

On Wednesday, Iran arrested a man suspected of carrying out a cyberattack last week against the municipality of Tehran, according to the local Fars agency.

The suspect was reportedly in contact with foreign intelligence services.

The head of Tehran City Council Mehdi Chamran accused Israel's intelligence service Mossad and anti-government groups of being behind the cyberattack, Iran's Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

“The attack was planned by the Mossad and all the counter-revolutionaries to hack the systems of the municipality on the anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Khomeini," Charman said according to the local news agency.

He added that the attack did not achieve its objectives and was limited to the publication of "insulting images."

The leader of the city council pointed out that the systems had been disrupted but were reactivated last Tuesday.

A group called "Rise Until Overthrow," affiliated with the political-militant opposition group People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, claimed responsibility for the hacking of Tehran municipality's security cameras, as well as that of its website.

An image of the Supreme Leader bearing the inscription "Khamenei the anti-human" was published instead of the site's home page.

The cyberattack was carried out on the anniversary of the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini.