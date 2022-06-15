UN experts condemn Iran over ‘violent crackdown’ on protesters

Over 80 teachers were arrested in Iran amid protests against low wages

A group of independent experts appointed by the United Nations raised concerns on Wednesday over a “violent crackdown” on teachers and other civil activists by Iranian authorities.

"We are alarmed at the recent escalation of arbitrary arrests of teachers, labor rights defenders and union leaders, lawyers, human rights defenders and other civil society actors," the experts said in a UN statement as quoted by AFP.

More than 80 teachers were reportedly arrested or summoned in Iran amid protests against low wages and poor working conditions. The protesters took to the streets of several Iranian cities earlier in May, joined by transport workers.

"The space for civil society and independent associations to carry out their legitimate work and activities is becoming impossibly narrow," the UN report said, calling for "those responsible for using excessive force to be held to account through comprehensive and independent investigations."

According to the UN experts, five people have been killed in protests since the beginning of May due to Iran’s security forces actions. The report blamed the country’s government decision to cut food subsidies as well as widespread corruption for the civil society unrest.

The protests in Iran intensified on May 23, following a partial collapse of a 10-story building in the city of Abadan. Iranian authorities arrested the mayor of the city and 12 other officials in connection to the country’s deadliest incident in years. However, protesters claimed the disaster was caused by government negligence and entrenched graft, chanting slogans against Iranian officials.

Earlier in June, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed recent protests on foreign “enemies” that seek to overthrow the government in the Islamic Republic, referring to the United States which imposed tough sanctions against the country.