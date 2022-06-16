Iran says rocket launch near after satellite images show preparation

'Non-response... encourages Iranian leadership to continue to test international red lines'

After satellite images appeared to show that Iran is preparing for a ballistic missile launch, an Iranian defense official was quoted as confirming the speculation, saying the regime is planning two tests.

“Iran risks overplaying its hand with the testing of ballistic missiles, but the non-response from the international community whenever these tests occur… encourages Iranian leadership to continue to test international red lines,” Jason Brodsky, policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran, told i24NEWS.

On Tuesday, images from Maxar Technologies showed a rocket on a transporter at a rural desert launching pad, prepared to be lifted and put on a launch tower at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport in the northern Semnan province.

Later, another image showed the rocket placed on the tower, Al Arabiya News reported.

While the Shiite republic did not initially acknowledge its coming rocket launch, the state-run IRNA news agency quoted Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini as confirming the tests for the new solid-fueled Zuljanah rocket to put a satellite into orbit.

The same news outlet said in May that Iran was preparing to launch seven homemade satellites by the end of the Persian calendar year in March 2023, according to Al Arabiya News.

“Iran aspires to Japan-like nuclear threshold capability, while at the same time dragging out negotiations in search of concessions,” said Brodsky, referring to ongoing nuclear negotiations between Tehran and world powers over the 2015 nuclear deal.

The supposed rocket launch comes amid tensions over the state’s nuclear program, which intensified as Iran disconnected surveillance cameras on Wednesday positioned to monitor its activities.