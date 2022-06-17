Iran building vast underground facility - report

Israeli officials said construction began around the time Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed

Iran is building a vast underground tunnel network south of the Natanz nuclear plant, according to a report by The New York Times on Thursday.

The report said the network resembles Fordow, a nuclear facility built under a mountain to protect it from attack.

Iran revealed the existence of Fordow to the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2009, but only after it had become known to international intelligence agencies.

For more than a year, Biden administration officials said, US intelligence has known about and is following the construction of the new facility, which is years from completion.

The report cited Israeli officials, who said they believed Iran’s goal is to enrich uranium in the underground facility with new, advanced centrifuges.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have recently boiled over, with a series of alleged Israeli assassinations against Iranian officials and scientists, followed by threats by Iran against Israelis.

The Israeli officials saying the construction of the new facility coincided with the late-2020 killing of another high-profile Iranian, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The Iranian scientist is believed to have been the leading mind behind Iran’s nuclear weapons program. He was killed in an ambush, allegedly orchestrated by Israel.