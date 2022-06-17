Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions

US sending mixed messages, Raisi complains

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday criticized the United States for imposing new sanctions on petrochemical producers in the Islamic Republic, amid a deadlock in talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal.

The US on Thursday sanctioned a network of Iranian petrochemical firms, as well as alleged front companies in China and the United Arab Emirates, accusing them of helping Tehran to circumvent sanctions.

"I am surprised (by the behavior) of the Americans," Raisi said, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

"On the one hand, they send a message in favor of negotiations and agreement, and on the other hand, they lengthen the list of sanctions.

"I don't understand how this works," the Iranian president said.

Iran disconnected some International Atomic Energy Agency cameras monitoring its nuclear sites this month, shortly after the US and its European allies pushed through a resolution at the IAEA denouncing Iran's lack of cooperation.

"The world must give us the right not to trust the United States because they are violating their agreements," Raisi said.