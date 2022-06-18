Blasts, gunfire at Sikh temple in Afghan capital

Sunni Islamist group Islamic State has a history of targeting Afghan Sikhs, Hindus, and other minority groups

Gunmen stormed a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, lobbing at least one grenade and wounding two people, according to witnesses and the interior ministry.

While the number of bombings has dropped across the country since the Taliban seized power in August, several fatal attacks rocked the country in recent months.

"There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead. The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don't know what to do," the temple official, Gornam Singh, told Reuters.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said a grenade blast wounded two members of the Sikh community. Minutes later, a car bomb detonated in the area but caused no casualties, he added.

Singh, who was close to the scene, said the number of casualties could rise.

"Generally at that time in the morning, we have several Sikh devotees who come to offer prayers at the gurdwara," he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537996284908298241 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The number of Sikhs living in Afghanistan is now around 200 compared to about half a million in the 1970s.

Over the years, the community faced repeated attacks, including in March 2020 when at least 25 people were killed when gunmen stormed a Sikh temple. The jihadist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for that attack, which forced many Sikhs to leave the country even before the Taliban returned to power.

IS – a Sunni Islamist group – has a history of targeting Afghan Sikhs, Hindus, and other members of minority communities – including Muslim Shiites and Sufis.

A string of bombings hit the country during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, some of them claimed by IS. The deadliest was in the northern city of Kunduz, where a bomb targeting Sufi worshippers tore through a mosque killing at least 36 people.