Tehran addresses UAE concerns over Iran’s nuclear plans

Iranian Foreign Ministry pledges ‘priority of neighbors’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran gave high priority to improving ties with its neighbors following the United Arab Emirates’ concerns over its nuclear program.

Iranian state media reported that Amirabdollahian held a phone call with his UAE counterpart where he “pointed to the priority of neighbors in Iran’s foreign policy” and called for expanding “bilateral ties."

Earlier on Friday, the UAE’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Hamad Al Kaabi, told reporters that his country counted on Iran to work with the IAEA to “provide reassurances to the international community and the region” about Tehran’s nuclear plans.

Last week, satellite images appeared to show that Iran was preparing for a ballistic missile launch with an Iranian defense official quoted as confirming the speculation, saying Tehran was planning two tests.

US media reports suggested Iran was also building a vast underground tunnel network south of the Natanz nuclear plant.

Earlier in June, Iran disconnected the IAEA monitoring cameras at its nuclear sites following the agency’s censuring resolution condemning Tehran for lack of cooperation.

The resolution was submitted by the US, Britain, France, and Germany, which have been trying to push Iran since March to continue the talks on reviving the 2015 landmark deal that promised Tehran partial relief from Western sanctions in exchange for limiting its nuclear program.