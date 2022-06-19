Report: Drone hits important military base in Tehran

The attack was allegedly launched from inside Iran

Overnight Friday, a drone reportedly struck a ballistic missile site in western Tehran causing a “mysterious” explosion, according to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas.

Iranian sources told the newspaper that the site was a strategic base belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, considered one of the state's most important military facilities, Israel Hayom reported.

Allegedly, the drone was launched from within the Shiite state, the Kuwaiti newspaper reported.

“It appears that the attack was carried out by drones that took off from locations inside Iran and an area only 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Hemmat base, which is considered one of the most important military-industrial complexes in Iran,” the sources told Al-Qabas.

The attack is now being investigated by the state's security and military departments, with Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami reportedly visiting the site on Saturday morning, Israel Hayom reported.

Iranian air bases were on high alert after the alleged drone strike.

The incident has not been confirmed by other sources, Israel Hayom noted.

The alleged attack comes amid increased tensions between Iran and the international community over the Shiite state’s nuclear plans.

Last week, satellite images appeared to show that Iran was preparing for a ballistic missile launch with an Iranian defense official quoted as confirming the speculation, saying Tehran was planning two tests.

US media reports suggested Iran was also building a vast underground tunnel network south of the Natanz nuclear plant.