Iran blames ‘industrial sabotage’ for death of defense engineer in Parchin

Engineer Ehsan Ghadbeigi was found dead in May 2022

Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Hassani Ahangar said on Monday the death of a defense engineer at a military site in Parchin near Tehran this May was caused by “industrial sabotage.”

The commander did not specify who was behind the sabotage, according to the Entekhab news agency.

"The martyr from the Ministry of Defence was himself not the target but was affected by an act of industrial sabotage. We must prevent such threats with artificial intelligence methods," Ahangar was quoted as saying.

Entekhab added that Ghadbeigi “was martyred” while one of his colleagues was injured “in an accident that took place in one of the Ministry of Defense's research units at the Parchin area.”

An Iranian Defense Ministry engineer Ehsan Ghadbeigi was found dead late May. Parchin is considered an important military site that houses several industrial and research units, where Iran is believed to have conducted nuclear bomb tests over a decade ago.

Last week, Iran announced that two aerospace officials, who died in separate incidents over one weekend, were “martyred while on a mission.” The deceased were members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp and reportedly developed arms for Lebanon’s terrorist group Hezbollah.

Earlier in June, Tehran blamed Israel for killing Guards Col. Sayyad Khodai. Israeli officials issued a travel warning urging citizens to cancel their trips to Turkey amid Iran’s threats to take revenge for Khodai's death.