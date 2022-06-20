Iran preparing to ramp up enrichment at Fordow: report

Advanced IR-6 centrifuges will allow Iran to switch between enrichment levels with greater ease

Iran is preparing new, advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium in its Fordow nuclear facility, Reuters reported Monday, citing a new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The advanced IR-6 centrifuges will allow Iran to switch between enrichment levels with greater ease, the IAEA said in a confidential report to its member states.

Iran had threatened the move, but held off until the IAEA Board of Governors criticizing Iran on June 8 for its non-compliance with the UN nuclear watchdog, which was backed by 30 of the 35 countries represented in the board.

Iran responded by removing cameras at nuclear facilities.

More to follow