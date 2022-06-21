Iranian ships risk collision with US in Persian Gulf

Three IRGC ships approached US vessels at a 'dangerously high speed'

Iranian vessels came dangerously close to US ships in the Persian Gulf on Monday, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Three ships manned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps approached two US Navy ships patrolling the area at a “dangerously high speed,” according to the US military.

The USS Sirocco had to issue audible warnings to get the Iranian boats to divert their course, according to a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The three boats also came within 150 feet of the USNS Choctaw County, which fired a warning flare before the Iranians broke off their approach.

The Iranian sailors “did not meet the international standards of professional or safe maritime behavior, increasing the risk of miscalculation and collision,” said Col. Joseph Buccino, spokesman for US Central Command.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539030355268845570 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“CENTCOM forces will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere in the area of responsibility international law allows while promoting regional stability.”

While provocations between US and Iranian naval forces occur from time to time, Monday's incident comes less than a month after Iran seized two Greek oil tankers in response to the US confiscating Iranian oil from a tanker off the Greek coast.