Iran’s judiciary says three Mossad-linked agents to be put on trial

Three Mossad-linked agents who were arrested in Iran in April will be put on trial soon, a judiciary official Mehdi Shamsabadi announced on Monday.

The alleged spies linked to the Israeli intelligence agency were detained in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, according to the country’s state news agency IRNA.

“The three were planning to assassinate our nuclear scientists according to intelligence assessments,” Mehdi Shamsabadi was quoted as saying, without specifying the nationality of the detainees.

The news came amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. Last week Israeli officials warned its citizens against traveling to Turkey with Israeli tourists being declared the main target for Iranian operatives in Istanbul. Tehran’s threats intensified after the assassination of a high-ranking officer last month. Iran accused Israel of the killing and promised revenge.

The death of a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, was followed by a series of deadly incidents with Iranian defense officials, including two aerospace engineers allegedly developing weapons for Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Earlier on Monday, Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed the death of another engineer at a military site in Parchin near Tehran this May was caused by “industrial sabotage.”