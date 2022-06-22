Rocket strikes Emirati gas company in Iraq - security officials

No material damage or casualties reported

Security officials said a missile attack struck the Emirati-owned Dana Gas company in northern Iraq on Wednesday.

A Katyuasha rocket fell near the Know Mor gas complex, no casualties were reported, according to AFP. Local counter-terrorism services issued a statement declaring “no material damage” was made by the strike.

The complex located in Chamchamal district in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region belongs to UAE energy company Dana Gas. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack.

Northern Iraq suffered from a series of rocket attacks in recent months targeting energy infrastructure or foreign assets. Earlier in June, a drone attack targeted the US Consulate in Iraq's Kurdish regional capital city of Erbil, injuring three people and damaging several cars.

In May, sources reported a rocket attack on the Kawergorsk refinery near Erbil. The strike caused “minor material damage.” In March, Iran claimed responsibility for the missile attack on Erbil, saying that it targeted an Israeli "strategic center." A dozen ballistic missiles were fired at the capital city.