Opinion: Iran's slow and deliberate revenge against Israel

The Islamic Republic often takes a longer, less direct route to achieving its objectives

At the time of writing, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) – with the help of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency – is hunting for Iranian assassins operating in Turkish territory to locate and kill Israelis.

According to what is known today, at least one Iranian group was captured, and the number of squads currently operating in Turkey is unknown.

The Quds Force assassination squads from units 400 and 840 of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are the ones operating in Turkey.

Unit 400 of the Quds Force is responsible for building cover stories and operational infrastructure outside Iran's borders for all Quds Force activities: including covert weapons transfers, drug trafficking, and terrorist acts. Unit 840 of the Quds force is responsible for killing individuals marked for death by Iranian intelligence.

The activity of the Iranian assassination squads is likely in response to the recent deaths of senior members of the IRGC on Iranian soil, in which Iran blamed Israel (alongside the United States).

Iran accuses Israel of a series of 13 mysterious explosions at missile bases and nuclear facilities between 2005 and 2020, as part of Israel's efforts to fight the Iranian nuclear program. The Islamic Republic also accuses Israel of killing at least ten nuclear scientists and senior officers of the Revolutionary Guards from 2007 to late 2014.

Between 2014 and 2019, assassinations of Iranian figures stopped. But the killing of the legendary Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by the US, and the slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh a leading Iranian nuclear scientist a year later, signaled a renewal of the policy – the Iranian regime vowed revenge for both deaths.

Intelligence and security organizations in Iran conducted a home inspection, examining how Israel's intelligence services managed (in their perception) to penetrate Iranian security envelopes and carry out the ostentatious assassination of Fakhrizadeh. A year passed, and Iranian security returned to feeling protected. But in recent weeks, another series of assassinations on Iranian soil rocked this belief.

In mid-June 2022, two successive assassinations occurred: a pair of Revolutionary Guards personnel, both members of missile and UAV units, were killed. Two weeks earlier, it was reported that two Iranian scientists associated with aerospace and nuclear projects were found lifeless.

"Dr. Ayoob Entezari was poisoned to death by a man who managed to escape from the country. Ayoob Entezari, a senior scientist at the AIO Research and Development Institute and a doctor of aeronautics, was invited to a professional dinner last month by another person," an Iranian report into his death concluded.

"The relationship between the two developed into friendships, and Entezari accepted an invitation to dinner with him. At the end of the meal, as he was making his way back to his home, he suddenly felt unwell and collapsed."

An additional assassination took place three weeks earlier. In early May, Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, deputy commander of the Unit 840 hit squad, was gunned down in the heart of Tehran.

The assassinations took place against the backdrop of the negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, which remain stuck, mainly because of the war in Ukraine and Russia's refusal to allow talks to proceed.

On the other hand, Iran has returned to being aggressive, ignoring former US president Donald Trump's latest sanctions imposed in 2018. Iran continues to sell and export oil to Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon, China, and other countries, along with accelerating arms transfers to Lebanon and Syria.

As for the assassinations on its soil, Iran will not remain silent and will take revenge. But Iran's revenge will not be "here and now." Iran is a long-term player, moving pieces across the board at its own pace and discretion. Iranian culture, unlike its Western equivalent, looks many years ahead. So revenge for the assassinations will come; it's only a matter of time.

Even if the Unit 840 assassination teams are currently operating in Turkey, this does not mean that their operation is for revenge. On the contrary, it is a warning sign to Israel to end its assassination operations in Iran. Moreover, it should be remembered that even in February 2022, a squad of Unit 840 tried to assassinate Israeli businessman Yair Geller in Turkey.

And beyond that, Iran has another strategy of revenge, a strategy of using "soft" force or fighting in "the gray area." Iran employs various methods “below the radar" that are not necessarily attributable to the Islamic Republic; measures that produce chaos, undermine the sovereignty of nation-states, and cause societal instability in the target country.

These include the drug trade and smuggling into Israel, the US, and European countries. The Quds Force and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah lead these drug smuggling operations. More than that, the two organizations recently became some of the leading drug barons in South America, from where they spread narcotics widely.

Drug trafficking is an essential source of income for Iran, a source of income that bypasses US sanctions. However, drugs in the Iranian concept also have a critical element – they serve to collapse Israeli, European, and US societies from the inside. From the Iranian point of view, this is soft and long-lasting revenge.

And in Israel, for example, Iran undermines Israeli sovereignty by boosting the de-legitimization processes through the encouragement of Arab rioters and clashes on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. This is all part of Iran's soft revenge against Israeli acts, such as the Abraham Accords, attacks against Iran's nuclear program, and the killing of Revolutionary Guards and scientists.

Iran is planning the destruction of Israel not only through the use of ballistic and cruise missiles, or nuclear warheads – it is also planning to do so through the collapse of society, sovereignty, and governance from the inside.

For Iran, these moves promote their goal of ending the State of Israel; and at the same time, they are long-term retaliatory actions against all the acts attributed to Israel against Iran.