Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter

Nearly 10,000 houses were destroyed in an area where the average household size is more than 20 people

Many survivors of Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake in more than two decades were without food, shelter, and water on Friday as they waited in devastated villages for relief workers to reach them, with rain compounding their misery.

Wednesday's 6.1-magnitude quake struck hardest in the rugged east along the border with Pakistan, killing more than 1,000 and leaving thousands homeless.

The aid-dependent country saw the bulk of its foreign assistance cut off following the Taliban takeover last August, and even before Wednesday's disaster, the United Nations warned of a humanitarian crisis that threatened the entire population.

Entire villages were leveled in some of the worst affected districts, where survivors said they were even struggling to find equipment to bury their dead.

"There are no blankets, tents, there's no shelter. Our entire water distribution system is destroyed. There is literally nothing to eat," 21-year-old Zaitullah Ghurziwal told an AFP team in the hard-hit Paktika province.

Mohammad Amin Huzaifa, head of information for the province, said heavy rain and floods were hampering efforts to reach those affected.

Communications were also hit as the quake toppled mobile phone towers and power lines.

The earthquake struck areas already suffering the effects of heavy rain, causing rockfalls and mudslides that wiped out hamlets perched precariously on mountain slopes.

Officials say nearly 10,000 houses were destroyed, an alarming number in an area where the average household size is more than 20 people.

"Seven in one room, five in the other room, four in another, and three in another have been killed in my family," Bibi Hawa said from a hospital bed in the Paktika capital Sharan.

Save the Children said more than 118,000 children were impacted by the disaster.

"Many children are now most likely without clean drinking water, food, and a safe place to sleep," the international charity said.