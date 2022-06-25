Iran nuclear talks to resume in days, says EU's Borrell

'Diplomacy is the only way to go back to full implementation of the deal and to reverse current tensions'

Talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal will resume in the coming days, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday during a visit to Tehran.

"We will resume the talks on the JCPOA in the coming days," Borrell told a news conference in the Iranian capital, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The surprise visit by Borrell, who arrived in the Iranian capital on Friday, was aimed at getting the talks back on track three months after they stalled amid differences between Iran and the United States.

"Diplomacy is the only way to go back to full implementation of the deal and to reverse current tensions," the top EU diplomat tweeted.

He met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and was expected to hold talks with other Iranian officials, said the official news agency IRNA.

The Iran nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord and began imposing crippling economic sanctions on America's arch-enemy.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has sought to return to the agreement, saying it would be the best path with the Islamic republic.

The US point man on Iran, Robert Malley, "reiterated firm US commitment to come back to the deal" over a meal with Borrell on the eve of his trip, according to the EU's coordinator for the talks, Enrique Mora.