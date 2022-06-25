English
Iran appoints new chief for IRGC unit guarding Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on October 8, 2020.
The news comes days after the IRGC replaced its intelligence chief.

In another shakeup of the Iranian state security apparatus, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday tapped a new commander for the unit tasked with protecting the country’s supreme leader, state media reported. 

The news comes days after the IRGC replaced its intelligence chief following "operational failures," understood to involve setbacks for Iran in the "shadow war" against Israel. 

On Saturday, IRGC’s chief commander Hossein Salami named Hasan Mashroueifar as the new commander of the IRGC’s “Vali Amr” unit, responsible for guaranteeing the personal security of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mashroueifar apparently replaces Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, who was sacked after 12 years on the top job. 

While the Jewish state and the Islamic Republic, two regional heavyweights, engaged in a covert war for decades, tensions ratcheted up following a string of high-profile incidents that Tehran blamed on Jerusalem.

Iran pointed at Israel for the killing of Revolutionary Guards Colonel Sayyad Khodai at his Tehran home on May 22.

Two other senior Guard members have also died — one in a reported accident and the other in a shooting —  in the past month.

