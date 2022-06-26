Iran's next revolution will be female, says Cannes winner

'There has been so much pressure on us, we're ready to explode. That's why I have hope'

Iran's next revolution will be brought on by women taking back the freedoms denied to them in the Islamic republic, said Zar Amir Ebrahimi, the winner of this year's Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Amir Ebrahimi took the prize for her role in "Holy Spider,” the story of a journalist in Iran who investigates a serial killer murdering prostitutes, and who has to contend with a deeply misogynistic society placing many obstacles in her way.

Directed by Danish-Iranian Ali Abbasi, "Holy Spider" is inspired by the true story of a working-class man who killed prostitutes in the early 2000s and became known as the "Spider Killer.”

But in contrast to the movie's hopelessly grim take on attitudes towards women in Iran – which became an Islamic republic after the 1979 revolution – Amir Ebrahimi said she was now detecting signs that women were finally fighting back.

"If there ever is another revolution in Iran, it will be a revolution by women," she said in an interview with AFP.

"Women are fighting to keep the few rights they have in this society. They are rolling up their sleeves and they dress differently. They go out and sing, and form clandestine dance groups. There has been so much pressure on us, we're ready to explode. That's why I have hope. Change has to happen," she said.

ATTA KENARE / AFP Women walking in the Iranian capital Tehran, on November 30, 2020.

Women’s rights in Iran have long been severely restricted compared with those in more developed nations.

According to the Human Right Watch, women and girls are treated as second-class citizens, and face domestic violence and discrimination in law and practice.