Israel may allow Iran to transfer oil to Syria as part of a deal negotiated by the United States ahead of a new round of talks on Iran’s nuclear deal, according to reports.

Israel reportedly considers agreeing to the deal on the condition that Washington would provide full supervision of the shipments to ensure that oil tankers were not used to smuggle weapons.

Three tankers already left Iran, The Times of Israel said, citing unsourced reports. The ships are said to have previously carried arms to Syria and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terrorist group.

The transfer of oil is part of a wider agreement on the easing of sanctions against Iran as Washington seeks opportunities to renew talks on the stalled nuclear deal. US President Joe Biden earlier said it was the best option to prevent Iran from getting nuclear arms.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that policy on the Iranian nuclear talks was set by the government, not the security forces. His comment came after Israeli media reported that senior generals favored a deal between Tehran and world powers.

However, Israel's Mossad intelligence service reportedly opposes any new nuclear deal with Iran. Earlier in June, Tehran was censured by the International Atomic Energy Agency for “lack of cooperation” on international monitoring of its nuclear sites.

Negotiations on the landmark nuclear deal with Tehran were stalled in March over Washington’s refusal to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) from its terror blacklist.

Last week, the US Senate voted in favor of a non-binding motion that would prohibit Biden’s administration from removing IRGC from the list and lifting existing sanctions against its members.