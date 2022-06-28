Aftershocks in Afghanistan threaten quake survivors

The disaster is a major test for Afghanistan which is already facing a humanitarian crisis

The area hit by a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan last week remains unsafe for survivors as aftershocks continue to shake the rubble, a senior Afghan official said Monday.

Authorities continue to grapple with the fallout of Afghanistan’s most destructive earthquake in decades, which struck a remote southeastern region near the Pakistani border on Wednesday.

At least 1,000 people died, 3,000 were injured, and 10,000 homes were destroyed.

Among the dead were 155 children, with nearly 250 hurt and 65 orphaned, according to the UN humanitarian office.

"The place is not safe yet," Afghanistan’s Public Health Minister Qalandar Ibad told a news conference in Kabul, adding that tremors continued to be felt in the area.

Aftershocks on Friday left five people dead and injured 11. Ibad said structures partially damaged in the main shock were not livable, and that people were living in tents.

He noted that mercury in the mountains would drop in the coming weeks, presenting a fresh challenge for authorities.

"People do not have shelters – elders, children. We ask the international community to pay attention.”

The disaster is a major test for Afghanistan’s hardline Taliban rulers, who are shunned by many foreign governments over concerns about human rights since they seized power last year.

Sanctions on Afghan government bodies and banks are also cutting off most direct assistance for a country that was facing a humanitarian crisis, including famine, even before the 6.1 magnitude quake struck.