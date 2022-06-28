Taliban to hold grand council to chart Afghan progress

Participants 'can even make complaints'

Hundreds of religious leaders and "people of influence" from around Afghanistan were summoned to the capital to attend a three-day grand council in support of the country's Taliban rule.

Officials are providing scant details of the men-only meeting starting Wednesday, a week after a powerful earthquake struck the east of the country killing over 1,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Afghanistan has over 400 administrative districts, meaning the gathering will be the biggest leadership collective since the Taliban returned to power in August last year. A Taliban source told AFP that criticism of the regime would be allowed and thorny issues such as the education of girls, which has divided opinion in the movement, would be discussed.

"The meeting will seek views of scholars on the performance of the Islamic Emirate," a Taliban source said, referring to the group's name for the country.

"The participants will be allowed to point out anything which has dented the IEA image - they can even make complaints," he added.

Even before the quake, the Taliban were struggling to administer a country that had long been in the grip of economic malaise, utterly dependent on foreign aid that dried up with the overthrow of the Western-backed government last year.

Taliban officials insist their rule is nationally popular, but they have re-introduced a harsh version of Islam that characterized their first stint in power - specifically clamping down on the rights of women.

Secondary school girls are barred from education, while women have been dismissed from government jobs, forbidden from traveling alone, and ordered to dress in clothing that covers everything but their faces.

"As per my information, the participants of the meeting will hold a detailed discussion on school education," the Taliban source confirmed.

However, the Afghan Women's Peace and Freedom Organization said the male-only gathering could not be representative.