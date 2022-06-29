Iran says indirect talks with US proceeding in 'serious' atmosphere

'The two-day talks are not over yet... Iran's top nuclear negotiator and the EU's envoy will meet again'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that indirect, EU-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington in the Qatari capital were proceeding in a "serious" atmosphere, denying an earlier report that they had ended.

The talks aim to overcome differences over how to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers.

Earlier, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency had reported that the negotiations in Doha had ended without result.

"The two-day talks are not over yet, and later today, Iran's top nuclear negotiator and the EU's envoy Enrique Mora will meet again," ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said, according to Iranian state media.

"Talks continue in a serious and business-like atmosphere."

The talks started on Tuesday with Mora as the coordinator, hoping to break a months-long impasse that stalled negotiations in Vienna to reinstate the 2015 pact.

"What prevented these negotiations from coming to fruition is the US insistence on its proposed draft text in Vienna that excludes any guarantee for Iran's economic benefits," Tasnim said, citing informed sources at the talks.

Former US president Donald Trump left the pact in 2018 during his tenure, reimposing sanctions on Iran's economy. A year later, Tehran responded by gradually breaking the deal's nuclear limits.

Over 11 months of talks between Tehran and major powers to revive the nuclear deal stalled in March, primarily over Tehran's insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.