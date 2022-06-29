Iranian opposition figure speaks to i24NEWS

'The regime has failed economically, politically, internationally, and they can't cover it'

A wave of assassinations and suspicious deaths of Iranian military and science officials has led to internal protests in Tehran, including the dismissal of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's intelligence chief, Hossein Taeb.

The New York Times on Wednesday quoted the former Iranian vice president as saying that trust within Iran's security establishment has been heavily damaged.

Mattias Inbar of i24NEWS spoke with a member of Iran's political opposition - who chose to remain anonymous - about the tough time the regime is facing.

"The people do not have bread. Even the government can't pay their salaries. The companies under the control of the Revolutionary Guard have gone bankrupt," he told i24NEWS.

"The regime has failed economically, politically, internationally, and they can't cover it, no matter how hard they try."

When asked about the recent killings inside Iran, and whether he feels there is a breach in the regime, the opposition member said that several members of the IRGC's Quds Force were killed by the regime itself.

"This has caused an earthquake inside the system, and this is just the beginning of the assassinations."

"The replacement of the IRGC intelligence chief and the mayors and governors mean they no longer even trust their own agents."

Inbar asked the opposition member if he thought that the IRGC was looking to increase the backing of terrorists' actions against Israel and the West.

"Yes. Every time they reach a political stalemate, there's a terrorist act behind them, or the terrorist movement is behind them before they enter into political negotiations."