US, Iran indirect nuclear talks in Doha end without progress

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States aimed at breaking an impasse over how to salvage the 2015 nuclear pact ended in Qatar without the progress “the EU team as coordinator had hoped for," EU's envoy Enrique Mora tweeted on Wednesday.

"We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability," Mora said.

A US State Department spokesperson said in a statement that Iran "failed to respond positively to the EU's initiative and therefore... no progress was made" in the talks.

The EU-mediated, indirect talks started on Tuesday with Mora as the coordinator as Iran refuses to hold direct talks with the United States.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said Bagheri Kani and Mora "will be in touch about continuing the path and the next stage of the talks," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March, but 11 months of talks between Tehran and major powers in Vienna were thrown into disarray. This came primarily over Tehran's insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.

"Iran raised issues wholly unrelated" to the nuclear agreement, the State Department spokesperson said. Tehran "apparently is not ready to make a fundamental decision on whether it wants to revive the deal or bury it," the spokesperson said.

Iran's Tasnim news agency, affiliated with the IRGC, blamed President Joe Biden administration's "weakness and its inability to make a final decision" for the lack of progress in the talks.

"What prevented these negotiations from coming to fruition is the US insistence on its proposed draft text in Vienna that excludes any guarantees for Iran's economic benefit," Tasnim said.