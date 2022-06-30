EU fears Iran nuclear deal might not make it ‘over finishing line’

‘Seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table’

European diplomats expressed doubts on Thursday that Iran’s stalled nuclear deal could be reached after indirect US-Iran talks in Qatar ended without any progress a day earlier.

European officials voiced their concerns during a discussion of UN chief Antonio Guterres' latest report on the implementation of a 2015 UN Security Council’s resolution on Iran’s nuclear deal, according to Reuters.

"I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line. My message is: Seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table," European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog was quoted as saying.

His British colleague, UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward, agreed that Tehran “should urgently take this deal - there will not be a better one."

European officials, who coordinate the negotiations on reviving the agreement reneged by former US president Donald Trump in 2018, are growing frustrated with Iran for failing to reach a compromise after months of diplomatic efforts.

However, Iranian sources claim that the country’s leadership will pursue the deal, despite recent setbacks.

The agreement promises a lifting of Western sanctions that have been crushing Iran’s economy, in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program.