Doha talks left Iran nuclear deal worse off, US official says

Chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are worse off after indirect US-Iranian talks in Qatar that ended without progress, a senior US official said Thursday.

"The prospects for a deal after Doha are worse than they were before Doha and they will be getting worse by the day," the official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

"You could describe Doha at best as treading water, at worst as moving backwards. But at this point, treading water is for all practical purposes moving backwards," he added.

The official refrained from going into details of the Doha talks, during which European Union officials mediated negotiations between the two sides trying to recover the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – under which Iran limited its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

In 2018, then US president Donal Trump broke the agreement and restored harsh sanctions on the Islamic republic, prompting Tehran to bolster its nuclear capabilities.

"Their vague demands, reopening of settled issues, and requests clearly unrelated to the JCPOA all suggests to us ... that the real discussion that has to take place is (not) between Iran and the US,” the official continued.

“It is between Iran and Iran to resolve the fundamental question about whether they are interested in a mutual return to the JCPOA.”

European diplomats placed the onus on Iran for the failure to revive the JCPOA, but Tehran characterized the Doha talks as positive and blamed the US for failing to provide guarantees that a new administration would not again abandon the deal.