NGO: Iran executes drug offenders, ethnic minorities in high numbers

Iran executions more than double in first half of 2022: NGO

Executions in Iran have more than doubled in the first half of 2022, an NGO said Friday, warning that the surge in hangings was aimed at spreading fear at a time of protests.

From January 1 to June 30, 251 people were hanged in Iran compared with 117 in the first half of last year, Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said in a report.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had expressed concern last month over the rise in executions, with Iran again executing drug offenders in high numbers and many people from ethnic minorities.

Iran over the last months saw nationwide protests over economic grievances such as the rise in cost of basic staples including bread.

"There is no doubt that spreading fear to counteract the growing popular anti-regime protests is the main goal of these executions," IHR founder Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.

There is also particular concern among activists over the disproportionately high numbers of Iran's non-Persian ethnic minorities -- especially Baluch and Kurds -- who are being executed.

IHR said that it has in this period counted the executions of 67 prisoners from the Baluch minority, who adhere to the Sunni strain of Islam in mainly Shiite Iran and live in the southeast of the country.