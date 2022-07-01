IAEA, Iran to make one last push for nuclear deal after Biden's Mideast trip

Negotiations reportedly to resume in Qatar despite latest impasse

World powers are likely to reconvene for talks over restarting the Iran nuclear accord after US President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia later this month.

Citing European diplomatic sources, Bloomberg News reported that the sides will likely return to Doha, notwithstanding the apparent impasse in this week's round of talks in the Qatari capital.

On Thursday, Iran insisted that a revived nuclear deal remained achievable even as European powers backed Washington in urging Tehran to budge following talks in Qatar.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he believed the talks were "positive" and a deal could still be reached.

"We are determined to continue negotiating until a realistic agreement is reached," he said after a phone call with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who hosted the indirect talks.

"Our assessment of the recent round of talks in Doha is positive," he said.

"I insist on the fact that we are making serious efforts to reach a good, solid, and lasting agreement," said Amir-Abdollahian.

The US State Department said Iran “raised issues wholly unrelated to the JCPOA and apparently is not ready to make a fundamental decision on whether it wants to revive the deal or bury it.”