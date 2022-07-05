US envoy: Iran making alarming progress in uranium enrichment

'They... added demands that... would be viewed as having nothing to do with the nuclear deal'

Iran added demands unrelated to discussion on its nuclear program during the latest talks, and is making alarming progress on its uranium enrichment program, the US envoy for the nuclear talks said on Tuesday.

US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said there was a proposal on the table for a timeline by which Iran could come back into compliance with the JCPOA nuclear deal and Washington could ease sanctions on Tehran.

Iran added new demands, though, including at the latest US-Iranian indirect negotiations last week in Qatar’s capital Doha, he noted.

"They have, including in Doha, added demands that I think anyone looking at this would be viewed as having nothing to do with the nuclear deal, things that they've wanted in the past," Malley told National Public Radio.

Demands included those that the United States and the European side said could not be part of negotiations to revive the country’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

"The discussion that really needs to take place right now is not so much between us and Iran, although we're prepared to have that,” Malley continued.

“It's between Iran and itself. They need to come to a conclusion about whether they are now prepared to come back into compliance with the deal."

Last week, an anonymous senior US official echoed similar remarks, claiming that the chances of reviving the nuclear deal were worse off after the Doha talks ended without progress.

World powers are likely to reconvene for talks over restarting the nuclear accord after US President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia later this month.