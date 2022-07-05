Gantz: Iranian warships patrol Red Sea

Gants says Iran's military presence ‘most significant in the past decade’

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday presented satellite images of four Iranian warships patrolling the Red Sea, calling their presence a “direct threat” to regional peace and the global economy.

Gantz told the Economist Government Roundtable conference in Athens, Greece, that the warships have been patrolling the maritime area for months.

"Today, we can confirm that Iran is methodically basing itself in the Red Sea, with warships patrolling the southern region," Gantz said.

"In the last months, we have identified the most significant Iranian military presence in the area, in the past decade," he noted.

Gantz added that recent satellite tests showed that Iran could attack Europe with ballistic missiles.

“This test demonstrates that the Iranian regime has the capabilities to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles that may reach as far as the center of Europe,” he said.

Earlier in May, Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf in response to the United States confiscating Iranian oil from a tanker held off the Greek coast. Last year, an unmanned Iranian drone attacked an Israeli-owned merchant ship in the Gulf of Oman. A British and a Romanian citizen were killed in the attack.