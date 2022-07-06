Iran still looking for diplomats missing in Lebanon since 1982

Four Iranian nationals with diplomatic status disappeared during the First Lebanon War

Tehran said Wednesday it is "still looking" for four Iranian nationals with diplomatic status, who disappeared during the First Lebanon War in 1982.

"We are continuing serious efforts to determine the fate of the four abducted diplomats," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement issued on the 40th anniversary of their disappearance.

The ministry criticized "the lack of cooperation on the part of the international community and human rights organizations to determine the fate of the abductees."

Three diplomats and a photographer from the official Iranian news agency IRNA were arrested in northern Lebanon on July 4, 1982, at a checkpoint of the Lebanese Forces, a Christian militia, and have not been seen since.

They were Ahmad Motevasselian, the military attaché of the Iranian embassy in Beirut, Mohsen Moussavi, charge d'affaires, Taghi Rastegar-Moghadam, an employee of the embassy, and photojournalist Kazem Akhavan. Motevasselian was also a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the country's ideological army, which established itself in Lebanon in 1982.

Iran blames Israel for the disappearance, describing those responsible as "agents of the Zionist regime." The Iranian ministry "renewed its calls to the United Nations and relevant human rights agencies to pursue the cases of the four Iranian diplomats and punish the perpetrators of this crime."

Earlier in June, Israel marked the 40th anniversary of the First Lebanon War that lasted for 18 years. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched its military operation following repeated attacks and counterattacks between the IDF and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) operating in southern Lebanon. The area, where the Palestinian terrorists operated from until 1982, now became the stronghold of Iranian-backed Shiite militia Hezbollah.