'The Revolutionary Guards' intelligence service identified and arrested diplomats... who were spying in Iran'

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) arrested several foreign diplomats including a British official, accusing them of "spying,” Iranian media said Wednesday, reports that Britain's government described as "completely false."

The developments coincide with heightening tensions between Tehran and world powers over long-stalled attempts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and a recent uptick in confirmed detentions of Western nationals in the country.

"The Revolutionary Guards' intelligence service identified and arrested diplomats from foreign embassies who were spying in Iran," the Fars news agency said, adding that a British diplomat – identified as Giles Whitaker – was subsequently expelled from the country.

State television, however, reported that Whitaker, the UK government's deputy head of mission in Iran, was only expelled from "the area" where the diplomats were arrested in central Iran. Reports accused him of "carrying out intelligence operations" in military areas.

A state TV journalist said the diplomat "was among those who went to the Shahdad desert with his family as tourists,” referring to an area in central Iran. "As the images show, this person took photos... in a prohibited area where at the same time a military exercise was taking place," the broadcaster said.

But according to Britain’s ambassador to Iran, Simon Shercliff, the UK diplomat left the Islamic republic "last December, at the end of his posting."

Britain's government also categorically denied the reports.

"Reports of the arrest of a British diplomat in Iran are completely false," a foreign ministry spokesman said in London.

Matthias Inbar, security reporter for i24NEWS, said the allegations of foreign espionage reflect the heightened pressure the IRGC has come under since the recent spike in targeted killings and mysterious "accidents" involving Iranian military officials.

The Iranian terrorist group is using allegations against foreigners as a strategy to obtain the release of its members detained abroad, Inbar said.

"It is no coincidence that immediately after the announcement of the arrest by Iran of the top British diplomat, the lower house of the Belgian Parliament gave the green light to the release of an intelligence officer of the Revolutionary Guards accused of having fomented an attack in Paris, against the release of a Belgian accused of espionage by Iran," Inbar noted.

Iranian media also identified Maciej Walczak, a Polish scientist from the University of Kopernik in Poland, as one of the foreigners accused of spying after taking soil, water and salt samples from a prohibited area. According to Reuters, another of those identified by Fars is the husband of the Austrian cultural attaché in Iran.

Kian Sharifi, a journalist and analyst for the BBC, tweeted that Tehran also accused Israel of using foreign nationals to help it collect evidence against Iran, which is then passed on to the International Atomic Energy Agency of the United Nations (IAEA).

Earlier in June, the IAEA passed a resolution censuring Iran for the lack of cooperation on its nuclear program.