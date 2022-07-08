UN rights body seeks reversal of Taliban policies

'The human rights situation in Afghanistan has seriously deteriorated, especially for women and girls'

The United Nations Human Right Council passed a resolution on Friday condemning rights violations against women and girls in Afghanistan.

They urged the ruling Taliban to end restrictive practices described as making them "invisible" in society.

The Taliban seized power for a second time in Afghanistan last August as international forces backing a pro-Western government pulled out.

Critics say women's rights have since been undermined with new curbs on their clothes, movement and education, despite earlier Taliban vows to the contrary.

"Since August 2021, the human rights situation in Afghanistan has seriously deteriorated, especially for women and girls," said Czech ambassador Václav Bálek on behalf of the European Union, which brought the resolution, according to Reuters.

"Restrictive measures put in place by the Taliban are making (them) ... invisible in Afghanistan society."

While not legally binding, the council's decisions carry political weight and can lead to official investigations.

Friday's resolution, backed by dozens of countries, was passed without a vote, although China's mission disassociated itself from the outcome, describing it as "not balanced."

Among its supporters was the Afghanistan envoy Mohibullah Taib, appointed by the previous Afghan government, who said new curbs amounted to "gender apartheid."

The resolution foresees a debate in September or October at the next council session, where Afghan women's rights activists will have the chance to participate.